Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

SHEN stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

