Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.32.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded up $5.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,647. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3,111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.