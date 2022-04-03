Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,008,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,308,000 after acquiring an additional 229,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 658,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after acquiring an additional 182,374 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

