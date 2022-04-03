Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €151.40 ($166.37).
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($176.92) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
SAE opened at €82.56 ($90.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 12 month high of €205.40 ($225.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €90.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €118.57.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
