Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

LON:KAPE opened at GBX 390 ($5.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93. Kape Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 284.90 ($3.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 460 ($6.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 361.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 393.20.

In related news, insider Ido Erlichman sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £2,600,000 ($3,405,816.09).

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

