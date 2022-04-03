Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Bowleven (LON:BLVN)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BLVN stock opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Bowleven has a 12-month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.33.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

