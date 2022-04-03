Short Interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Decreases By 18.4%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 31,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.57 on Friday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $660.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Agenus by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 171,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,831,000 after buying an additional 1,066,957 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

