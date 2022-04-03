Short Interest in AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Grows By 25.5%

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
AUOTY opened at $6.84 on Friday. AU Optronics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.
AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.
