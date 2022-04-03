Short Interest in AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Grows By 25.5%

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

AUOTY opened at $6.84 on Friday. AU Optronics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

AU Optronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.