Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Decreases By 16.4%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 16,920,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($42.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 139,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHK. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.