Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Expands By 24.2%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,053,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 18,565,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,047.9 days.
OTCMKTS:CICHF opened at $0.76 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.
About China Construction Bank (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Construction Bank (CICHF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.