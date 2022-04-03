Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Expands By 24.2%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,053,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 18,565,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,047.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CICHF opened at $0.76 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

