Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Grows By 25.0%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TRON stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter worth about $120,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter worth about $296,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter worth about $976,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

