Short Interest in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Drops By 16.0%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,800 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 709,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Creatd stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Creatd has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other Creatd news, CEO Laurie Weisberg bought 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Frommer bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 258,520 shares of company stock valued at $460,448. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Creatd Company Profile
Creatd, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of digital communities, marketing branded digital content, and e-commerce opportunities. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.
