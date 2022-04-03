Short Interest in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Drops By 16.0%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,800 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 709,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Creatd stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Creatd has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Creatd news, CEO Laurie Weisberg bought 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Frommer bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 258,520 shares of company stock valued at $460,448. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Creatd by 56.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of digital communities, marketing branded digital content, and e-commerce opportunities. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

