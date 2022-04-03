Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Grows By 24.6%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISI. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $468.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.08. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

