Short Interest in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Increases By 23.9%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

