Short Interest in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Rises By 23.0%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 291,077 shares of company stock valued at $21,994,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

