Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Grows By 26.2%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 649,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 630.6 days.

MPFRF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Mapfre has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

About Mapfre

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

