Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Rises By 26.7%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 442.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 111,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 585,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

