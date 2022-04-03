Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Decreases By 17.1%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOTS opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motus GI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.48.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

