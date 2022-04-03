Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Decreases By 17.1%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MOTS opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.62.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motus GI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.48.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
