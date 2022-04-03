Short Interest in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Declines By 17.7%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 549,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

WTTR opened at $8.83 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $954.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.47.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

