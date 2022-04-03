Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Expands By 23.0%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of STSBF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

