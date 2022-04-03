Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Expands By 23.0%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of STSBF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.
About South Star Battery Metals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Star Battery Metals (STSBF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.