Short Interest in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Drops By 18.2%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 17,190,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Stem stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Stem has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $823,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $71,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,950.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

