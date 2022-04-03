Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Rises By 25.6%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $57.97 on Friday. Tokio Marine has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

