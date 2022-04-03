Signaturefd LLC Acquires 877 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 474.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BOX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. KeyCorp increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,080. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

