Signaturefd LLC Acquires New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $22,169,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $717,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $2,388,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.
HOOD stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
