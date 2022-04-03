Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 2,316 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.39. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VMEO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

