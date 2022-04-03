Signaturefd LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

