Signaturefd LLC Has $46,000 Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $36.96.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

