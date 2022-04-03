Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 232.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in H&R Block by 139.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after buying an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 1,143.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,415,222 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $12,581,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in H&R Block by 368.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 413,997 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can boosted its stake in H&R Block by 45.4% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 1,120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,022,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

