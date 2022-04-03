Signaturefd LLC Invests $44,000 in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,899 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter worth about $19,916,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after buying an additional 1,055,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 14.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 5.08 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 4.66 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is 6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.34.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

