Signaturefd LLC Sells 870 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,661,000 after purchasing an additional 836,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,680,000 after buying an additional 717,119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,872,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,766,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,387,000 after buying an additional 228,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.54 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

