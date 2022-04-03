Signaturefd LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

LIT stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

