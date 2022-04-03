Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,482 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $14,873,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

