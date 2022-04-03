Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

SAMG stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $292.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

