Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Trading 44.4% Higher

Shares of Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating) were up 44.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 933,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,517% from the average daily volume of 35,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34.

About Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

