Simmons Bank Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Simmons Bank raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 190.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,478,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.47.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

