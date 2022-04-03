Simmons Bank Purchases Shares of 10,750 Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,750 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 313,720 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $4,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KRP. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

KRP opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.70. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

