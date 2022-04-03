Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

NYSE GRMN opened at $116.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.83.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.