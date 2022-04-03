Simmons Bank Sells 119 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $181.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

