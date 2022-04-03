Simmons Bank Sells 1,235 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $30,659,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,304,142. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.