Simmons Bank Sells 1,503 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 194.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average is $138.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

