Simmons Bank Sells 597 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $2,476,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,812 shares of company stock worth $8,851,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.