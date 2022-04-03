Simmons Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $156.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

