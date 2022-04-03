Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SBGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
SBGI opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,155,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 297,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after purchasing an additional 482,706 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 260,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
