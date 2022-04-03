Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Trading Up 1%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.84 and last traded at $110.84. Approximately 781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.69.
Separately, Citigroup raised Singapore Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.24.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)
Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.
