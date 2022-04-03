Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €171.45 ($188.41).

SIX2 stock opened at €124.00 ($136.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €138.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €144.19. Sixt has a 52 week low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($187.14). The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

