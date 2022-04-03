Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.75.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $143.55.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

