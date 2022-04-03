Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.75.
NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $143.55.
In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.
Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.