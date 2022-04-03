Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,442 ($18.89) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

SN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.10) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.07) to GBX 1,670 ($21.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,691.40 ($22.16).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,214 ($15.90) on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,240.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,268.74.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.