Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,442 ($18.89) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.
SN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.10) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.07) to GBX 1,670 ($21.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,691.40 ($22.16).
LON:SN opened at GBX 1,214 ($15.90) on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,240.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,268.74.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
