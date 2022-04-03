Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $77.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.25.
SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 100,655 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $2,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after buying an additional 569,660 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sociedad QuÃmica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
