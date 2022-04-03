SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $359.00 at B. Riley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $297.00 to $359.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.36.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $322.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.57 and a 200-day moving average of $293.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,431,566 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,243,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.