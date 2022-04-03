SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $370.00 at Cowen

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $344.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEDG. B. Riley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.36.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $322.83 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,520,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

